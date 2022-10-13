RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Latin America News » Puerto Rico ex-student faces…

Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Iván Santell-Velázquez pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in July as part of a plea agreement. A judge on Wednesday ordered him to serve 13 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Santell-Velázquez also was accused of breaking into multiple university email accounts and of targeting 15 women from 2019 to 2021.

Authorities said Santell-Vázquez sent the nude images to other people who then published them online.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up