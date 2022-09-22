RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
Panama luxury oceanfront home launch goes sideways

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 11:31 PM

COLON, Panama (AP) — The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama’s Caribbean coast tanked Thursday when the SeaPod Eco prototype perched above the water on a column slumped onto an adjacent dock.

Developer Ocean Builders said in a statement that the sleek white home began to “destabilize” at the end of the launch event. It said no one was injured and the cause was being investigated.

The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.

