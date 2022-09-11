September 11th: WATCH: Biden speaks at Pentagon | US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Latin America News » Death toll in northern…

Death toll in northern Mexico bus crash rises to 20

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll in a bus crash in northern Mexico has risen to 20, as questions emerge about whether a double-tanker fuel truck may have caused the accident.

The state government of Hidalgo, where eight of the victims were from, said late Saturday the crash also killed 11 people from the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. It wasn’t immediately known where the 20th person killed was from.

While there had been some concern the victims were a contingent of migrant laborers, Hidalgo said the bus simply picked up anyone who flagged it down along its route to the northern city of Monterrey.

The bus collided with a tanker truck carrying fuel and in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

State prosecutors said in a statement that “the crash may have occurred because one of the fuel tanks came loose.”

The collision left both vehicles completely burned. Police photos showed the bus was reduced to a tangle of smoking, charred metal.

The driver of the fuel truck apparently survived and is under investigation. The bus had apparently set out from the central state of Hidalgo and was headed to Monterrey.

The semi-truck was towing two tank trailers in tandem. Such double-container freight trucks have been involved in numerous deadly crashes in the past.

Because weight restrictions and safety inspections in Mexico are lax, there have been calls in the past to ban the extremely heavy and unwieldy trucks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up