Another riot in Ecuadorian prison leaves 13 inmates dead

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 7:47 PM

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — At least 13 inmates were killed in a riot at an Ecuadorian prison, officials said Monday, more than two months after a clash between rival gangs left 44 dead in the same lockup.

The penitentiary system said on its Twitter account the riot took place in the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo, 70 kilometers (44 miles) south-west of Quito, Ecuador’s capital. Two inmates were injured.

Authorities said the situation inside the prison was under control.

On May 9, the authorities reported another riot inside the Bellavista prison with a death toll of 44 inmates. After the clash, the authorities said that they found firearms, explosives and other weapons.

The penitentiary system in Ecuador has seen several fights between gangs, and the government in the past has blamed confrontations on drug gangs linked to Mexican cartels.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

