WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Latin America News » Brazil police: Remains found…

Brazil police: Remains found those of British journalist

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal police said Friday that some of the human remains found deep in Brazil’s Amazon have been identified as belonging to British journalist Dom Phillips.

The remains of two people were found Wednesday near the city of Atalaia do Norte after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Phillips, 57, and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41.

He told officers he used a firearm to commit the crime and led police to a spot in the remote forest to locate the remains.

Police announced the forensic identification of Phillips’ remains in a statement. They still have not identified Pereira’s remains.

The discovery ended more than a week of searching for the missing pair.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up