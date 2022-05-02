RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 5:44 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two journalists were shot to death in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Monday, state prosecutors said.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year.

