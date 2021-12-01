CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:28 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang rammed vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic prison prison escapes the country has seen in recent years.

Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said the pre-dawn attack resulted in injuries to two police officers.

The state police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates. Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break.

Local media reported that a car exploded or burst into flames near the prison and as many as two others elsewhere in the city of Tula. But authorities did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether car bombs were used in the attack.

The use of car bombs by gangs in Mexico has been extremely rare, with one such attack in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2010 killing two people.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

