CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dec. 10-16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

—-

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up