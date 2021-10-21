Coronavirus News: CDC signs off expanded booster rollout | Flu shots required at Johns Hopkins | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 11:59 PM

Oct. 15 – Oct. 21, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Natacha Pisarenko in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

