Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Another armed Indigenous vigilante…

Another armed Indigenous vigilante group appears in Mexico

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Another armed Indigenous vigilante group has appeared in the southern Mexico state of Chiapas.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, a group of about 30 masked men are seen holding mainly hunting rifles and shotguns in the woods. The group said it is made up of members of the Tzeltal and Tojolabal communities from the rural township of Altamirano.

The group’s spokesman said he would not reveal the name of the self-styled “self defense” group, “out of respect” for the rebels of the Zapatista movement who hold territory near by.

The masked spokesman read a statement condemning the rich, politicians, thieves and “the exploitation of our resources.”

In July, a couple of hundred armed men descended on another Chiapas mountain township, Pantelho, and burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, causing hundreds of residents to flee.

That vigilante group, called “El Machete,” formed armed brigades, pledging to fight the incursion of drug cartels in the largely Indigenous mountain communities of Chiapas.

Those vigilantes, who appear to include members of the Tzotzil group, also called themselves a “self-defense force,” a phenomenon seen for years in some western Mexican states.

After El Machete announced its presence earlier this month, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would not accept the presence of the so-called self-defense forces, which have often themselves been allied with criminal gangs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up