Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper…

Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has extradited a former Chilean guerrilla who carried out kidnappings in Mexico.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said Raúl Julio Escobar Poblete was handed over to Chilean authorities on Wednesday to be put on a flight to Chile.

Chile wants to try Escobar Poblete for the killing of a Chilean senator in 1991. Escobar Poblete was known by the alias “Comandante Emilio” in his home country, but lived in relative obscurity in Mexico for years.

Secretly, he led a ring that kidnapped people, including former Mexican presidential candidate Diego Fernández de Cevallos. Escobar Poblete was arrested in Mexico in 2017 and convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison. .

On April 1, 1991, Chilean Sen. Jaime Guzman was killed at a campus of Catholic University in Santiago. Guzman was a supporter of dictator Augusto Pinochet, who had left office a year earlier. The operation was allegedly carried out by the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Space Force building a new kind of talent management system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up