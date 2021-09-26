Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latin America News » Army finds huge 43-acre…

Army finds huge 43-acre marijuana grow in northern Mexico

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers found a 43-acre (17.4-hectare) marijuana farm in the northern border state of Chihuahua, the army said Sunday.

The army said the fields were capable of producing about 11 tons (22,000 kilograms) of marijuana. The fields were found in a rural township not far from the town of Creel, in Mexico’s Copper Canyon area.

While Mexico’s Supreme Court ordered the government in June to issue permits for the personal use of marijuana and for the growing of limited amounts of pot plants, growing on this large scale remains illegal.

Soldiers chopped down the tall marijuana plants and burned them, the army said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up