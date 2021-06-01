VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Tropical storm strengthens off Mexico, but no threat to land

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 12:01 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Blanca, the second named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season, has gained some strength while staying far off Mexico’s southern coast and posing no threat to land.

Blanca had winds of about 60 mph (95 kph) late Monday and was forecast to reach its peak intensity by Tuesday before beginning to weaken while move farther into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes on Mexico’s southwestern tip. It was moving west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The first named storm in the eastern Pacific, Andres, formed May 9 off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though it quickly dissipated.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

