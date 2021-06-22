CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Latin America News » Journalist killed in northern…

Journalist killed in northern Mexico, 4th this year

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist was found stabbed to death Tuesday in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Acuna, across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

Saul Tijerina Rentería was the fourth journalist killed in Mexico so far this year.

Tijerina Rentería reported for various web-based news outlets, including La Voz de Coahuila.

La Voz reported that Tijerina Rentería went missing after leaving his job at a maquiladora assembly plant in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. His body was later found stabbed to death in the trunk of a car. Journalists in provincial Mexico make so little money that many work other jobs.

The Article 19 press freedom group called on authorities to investigate whether he was killed because of his reporting.

La Voz quoted state police as saying two suspects had been found with a knife and had been detained in connection with the killing.

Last week, reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera was shot to death in the southern state of Oaxaca, and another journalist was killed just west of Mexico City. In May, online journalist Benjamín Morales Hernández was abducted and killed in the northern state of Sonora.

Two other reporters have disappeared in Sonora this year.

Press groups say nine journalists were killed in Mexico in 2020, making it the most dangerous country for reporters outside of war zones.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up