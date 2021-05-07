CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Death toll in Mexico…

Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of an elevated section of the Mexico City metro rose to 26 Friday after an injured passenger died in a hospital.

A total of 33 victims remain hospitalized, recovering from injuries suffered in the Monday accident.

A total of about 80 people suffered injuries when beams supporting part of the elevated line failed as subway cars were passing over it. Most of those have been treated and released.

Monday night’s accident was one of the deadliest in the history of the subway, and questions quickly arose about the structural integrity of the mass transit system, among the world’s busiest.

Authorities have pledged an investigation into what caused the collapse, and have promised to inspect all the elevated lines and overpasses in the city.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up