CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » Guatemala City airport closed…

Guatemala City airport closed as volcanic ash coats planes

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A shift in wind blew ash from an eruption at the Pacaya volcano over Guatemala City on Tuesday, and authorities closed the airport as ash coated planes and planes parked at the terminal.

The 8,373-foot (2,552 meter) volcano, just 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Guatemala’s capital, has been active since early February.

Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta did not say how long the closure would last. Volcanic ash is highly abrasive and can damage airplane engines and other mechanical devices.

Tourists frequently hike up to visit Pacaya’s peak, but those trips have been temporarily cancelled.

Pacaya has a clear view of the nearby Volcano of Fire, which erupted in 2018, emitting a fast-moving avalanche of super-heated muck that killed at least 110 people and left about 200 missing. Pacaya had an explosive blast in 2010 that killed a reporter and two local people.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up