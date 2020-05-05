Coronavirus: What to do if your kids stay home

This content is sponsored by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

In many parts of the U.S. and around the world, children are staying home from school to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes. While this is a critical way to practice social distancing, it can be disruptive to daily life, especially for children. And, if you’re a parent or caregiver with a child home from school, there’s an added challenge of keeping your son or daughter calm — and occupied — during the unexpected break.

Pranita Tamma, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and Patrick Mularoni, M.D., medical director of the pediatric sports medicine program at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, share some practical tips to help keep you and your kids healthy and active during your time together at home.

How can you talk to your child about the pandemic and why they have to stay home?

“It’s OK to let your children know that there are some new germs in the environment and that we all need to do our part to reduce their spread,” says Tamma. “You can tell them that we are all still learning about it, but that you are doing everything possible to make sure they stay safe and healthy.”

Tamma encourages adults to let children know they can play a role and help. Remind them to cough or sneeze into their elbow or a tissue, and to throw the tissue away. When teaching them proper hand-washing, make it a fun process by using song to ensure they wash their hands for 20 seconds.

“Focusing on what they can do to help slow the spread of the coronavirus can help them feel like they have some control in an uncertain time,” says Tamma.

It’s also important to teach your children to be kind to others, Tamma notes. “Let them know that anyone can become sick from viruses, and that they should not make assumptions about people based on their race or ethnicity.”

What can you do if your child’s school is closed?

With schools closed and families at home, it’s easy to slip into the summer vacation or snow day mindset. As tempting as it may be to sit in front of the television for movie marathons or series binges, it’s important to keep kids engaged in a healthy way while school’s out.

Stick to a schedule. Children and teens benefit from structure. Stick to their regular routines as much as possible, especially on weekdays. If they have schoolwork to do, create blocks of time for focused work, with breaks in between for a healthy snack or for playtime for the younger ones. You can also make a schedule for chores.

Children and teens benefit from structure. Stick to their regular routines as much as possible, especially on weekdays. If they have schoolwork to do, create blocks of time for focused work, with breaks in between for a healthy snack or for playtime for the younger ones. You can also make a schedule for chores. Keep their brains busy. Older kids and teens can use this break from school to dive into interests they may otherwise not have time for. Encourage them to learn something new, like a piece of interesting trivia, or cultivate a hobby or skill.

Dedicate time for play. Playtime is a valuable way to maintain a sense of normalcy for your kids as well as to promote emotional well-being. If possible, spend some time outdoors by playing in the backyard or taking a walk around the block. Be mindful, however, of keeping a healthy distance from others. If your family is spending time outdoors, Tamma also suggests having a bottle of alcohol hand sanitizer at the entrance of your home so everyone reduces the amount of germs entering your home environment.

Playtime is a valuable way to maintain a sense of normalcy for your kids as well as to promote emotional well-being. If possible, spend some time outdoors by playing in the backyard or taking a walk around the block. Be mindful, however, of keeping a healthy distance from others. If your family is spending time outdoors, Tamma also suggests having a bottle of alcohol hand sanitizer at the entrance of your home so everyone reduces the amount of germs entering your home environment. Make time for conversation. Children and teens may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed. Check in with them to see how they’re feeling and to address any concerns they have. If you often have the news on the TV, it is a good idea to reduce the amount of screen time that focuses on COVID-19 to help lesson anxiety. For older children, you might need to monitor their social media use. “Children are always picking up cues from their parents’ conversations and behavior,” Tamma notes. “As much as possible, try to remain calm and in control to help prevent your children from becoming anxious.”

Can children who are social distancing have play dates?

Schools are closed to help promote social distancing and reduce face-to-face interaction, but this won’t be effective if the practice isn’t continued at home.

Although smaller groups are better than large ones, it’s best to minimize contact as much as possible, says Tamma. “Avoid birthday parties and other social gatherings with your children’s friends, even with just one or two friends,” she says, Consider alternative ways for kids to connect with their peers, such as video chatting.

How do you keep a sports routine going for a child athlete?

With sports on hiatus because of the COVID-19 crisis, athletes are challenged in how to maintain fitness with limited training options. Pediatric sports medicine expert Patrick Mularoni, M.D., provides parents and students with tips about getting back into the sports routine: