You might attribute a painful neck or a backache to tired muscles or stiff joints. But these symptoms can also be caused by a part of your body you probably haven’t heard of: the fascia. Until recently, this network of tissue throughout the body received very little attention despite its major role in every move you make.

Fascia is a thin casing of connective tissue that surrounds and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fiber and muscle in place. The tissue does more than provide internal structure; fascia has nerves that make it almost as sensitive as skin. When stressed, it tightens up.

“Although fascia looks like one sheet of tissue, it’s actually made up of multiple layers with liquid in between called hyaluronan,” says Harpreet Gujral, D.N.P., program director of integrative medicine at Sibley Memorial Hospital. “It’s designed to stretch as you move. But there are certain things that cause fascia to thicken and become sticky. When it dries up and tightens around muscles, it can limit mobility and cause painful knots to develop.”

Fascia-Related Muscle Pain and Stiffness

Healthy fascia is smooth, slippery and flexible. Factors that cause fascia to become gummy and crinkle up (called adhesion) include:

A lifestyle of limited physical activity (too little movement day after day)

Repetitive movement that overworks one part of the body

Trauma such as surgery or injury

Is it fascia pain?

Determining whether your pain is due to muscles, joints or fascia can be difficult. In general, muscle injuries and joint problems feel worse the more you move. Fascia adhesions tend to feel better with movement and also respond well to heat therapy, which helps bring back the tissue’s elasticity.

For some people, adhesions can worsen over time, causing the fascia to compress and contort the muscles it surrounds. This can result in hard, tender knots in the muscles, called trigger points. Myofascial pain syndrome is a condition in which those trigger points cause pain to occur:

During movement

When pressure is applied

In seemingly unrelated parts of the body (referred pain)

Treatment focuses on relieving pain and getting tight fascia and muscle fibers to relax. Medical options include pain relievers, physical therapy and injections of medication directly into trigger points.

How to Keep Fascia Flexible

Keeping your fascia healthy has many benefits, says Gujral. You’ll move more easily, have better range of motion and experience less pain. Things you can do to prevent fascia problems include: