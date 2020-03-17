Home » Jiffy Lube® Sponsored Content » What Car Matches Your…

What Car Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

March 17, 2020

Jiffy Lube DC

Zodiac signs inside of horoscope circle - astrology and horoscopes concept
 Your Zodiac sign says a lot about you and your personality…but how does that translate to the kind of car you should drive? Photo Credit: GettyImages, andriane_cz   (Getty Images/iStockphoto/andriano_cz)
Aquarius Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Aquarius:  People born under this sign are ruled by Uranus which gives them a visionary quality. They are progressive, original, humanitarian. They enjoy helping others and fighting for a cause. Their color is blue, or blue green. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
A perfect car for an Aquarius is an electric or hybrid, like the Chevy Volt or the Prius. Photo Credit: FlickrYa, saya inBaliTimur  
Pisces Zodiac Sign . Abstract night sky background
Pisces are artistic, musical and compassionate.  Their ruling planet is Neptune and ruling color sea green. Pisces have a desire to escape reality. They are original. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
A Pisces would do well with a car like a Kia Soul or a Volkswagen Beetle. Photo Credit: Flickr, David Villarreal Fernández  
Aries Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Aries: Aries people are confident, enthusiastic, and courageous.  They like to go fast, don’t like delays or inactivity, and rule and lead with the head.  Their weaknesses are that they can be moody and short tempered.  Due to being ruled by the planet Mars, they’d do well with red vehicles. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
Perfect examples for Aries – a Jeep Wrangler or “Little Red Corvette”. Photo Credit: Flickr, Elliott Brown  
Taurus Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Taurus born people are reliable, practical and stable but also value luxury.   They are the most dependable sign in the Zodiac and value security over all else. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar       (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
With those traits, good cars for a Taurus might be the ever-reliable Subaru or a safety-focused Volvo. Photo Credit: Flickr, Jason Lawrence  
Gemini Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Gemini are gentle, affectionate, curious, versatile and adaptable.  Gemini people are very friendly – they hate to be alone and will strike up a conversation with almost anyone. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
With a ruling color of silver, and a social attitude, a small SUV like this CRV would be ideal for a Gemini. Photo Credit: Flickr, Amit Agarwal  
Cancer Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Cancer:  Those born under this Zodiac sign are highly imaginative, loyal,  and emotional.  They are not overly ambitious and are happy to just have a stable, loving, family and a peaceful home. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
Because Cancer people want to spend lots of time with family, a nice stable minivan or SUV (in the ruling color of white) like a Honda Odyssey or a Hyundai Santa Fe are good vehicles. Photo Credit: Flickr, RL GNZLZ  
Leo Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Leo people are creative, humorous, and cheerful.  They are natural born leaders, and tend to be very self-confident.  Sometimes that confidence turns into arrogance and self-centeredness if they are are not careful. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
As “Kings of the Jungle,” Leos want to be admired.  They certainly will draw attention with a car like a Tesla or a Range Rover in their ruling color of orange or gold. Photo Credit: Flickr, Ben  
Virgo Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Virgo born people are analytical and practical.  They like to be in the background, not on center stage. They are also people pleasers. Virgo’s color is brown or beige. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
A Virgo would do well with a practical, pleasing car like a Honda Accord Hybrid. Photo Credit: Flickr, Tomás Del Coro (TOMAS DEL CORO)
Libra Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Libras are cooperative and social. They like harmony and the outdoors.  They  love being in large groups of people and hate being alone. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar   (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
To accommodate a Libra’s need to be surrounded by people, a large vehicle like a Dodge Caravan and or a Chrysler Town and Country would suffice. Photo Credit: Flickr, Ewen Roberts  
Scorpio Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
Scorpios are passionate and assertive but can also be stubborn, jealous and secretive.  They are calm, cool, and mysterious on the surface and they dislike passive people. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar   (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
With a Scorpio, there’s more than meets the eye – just like the Ford Focus or a Mazda 3. Photo Credit: Flickr, Sicnag  
Sagittarius Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
The Sagittarius is idealistic, open, and honest.  Sagittarius people like freedom and travel – they hate being constrained. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
The Sagittarius could take a solo road trip in a Ford Mustang or take friends on the road to freedom in a BMW sports wagon. Photo Credit: Flickr, Sicnag  
Capricorn Zodiac Sign. Abstract night sky background
As the last sign of the Zodiac, The Capricorn is a leader, stubborn and a perfectionist.  Weaknesses include being unforgiving and expecting the worst.  They are also hardworking and stylish and their color is black. Photo Credit: GettyImages, Allexxandar     (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Allexxandar)
Capricorn traits pair well with stable yet stylish vehicles like a Mercedes or an Acura. Photo Credit: Flickr, Rutger van der Maar    
