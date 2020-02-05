Drive to Dine: destination spots for romantic meals

This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Plan a drive to one of these restaurants to have a dining…
Plan a drive to one of these restaurants to have a dining experience unlike any other. You will find the best selection of restaurants for your next date night adventure in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Pick a Michelin star restaurant or a romantic dining destination to visit soon!
minibar – Location: 855 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20004 – This two Michelin-starred restaurant will take you and your date on a multi-course journey that pushes the limits of what you would expect from a typical meal out! Your dishes will be curated by renowned chef José Andrés using art and science to bring surprises to your senses with each and every bite. Book your experience
The Elkridge Furnace Inn – Location: 5745 Furnace Avenue, Elkridge, Maryland 21075 – This seed to table, yard to table, farm to table restaurant really is quite unique, especially when you couple it with the amazing history of the property and buildings. This historic mansion provides a la carte restaurant with seasonally changing menus and monthly special events including afternoon teas, wine tastings and so much more. Their gardens are fully organic and all vegetables are of an heirloom variety. Learn more
The Conche – Location: 1605 Village Market Blvd SE, #J108 Leesburg, VA 20175 – Looking for something extra sweet? This chocolate-themed restaurant will amazing you and your date from start to finish. Chef Santosh Tiptur and his team use exotic ingredients to create artful chocolates, desserts and entrees to make you feel like you’re in a chocolate paradise.
Pineapple and Pearls – Location: 715 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003 – Chef Aaron Silverman’s tasting menu is approximately nine courses with paired beverages for a ticket price that is all inclusive; service charge, tax, food and beverages. They also offer a less expensive five course tasting menu exclusively at their bar that is inclusive of service charge, tax and food (beverages are offered a la carte). All Dining experiences are completely prepaid so there is no bill to pay at the end. Make your date night reservation
Woodberry Kitchen – Location: 2010 Clipper Park Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211 – Make a trip to Baltimore to experience a food and drink menu sourced by local farmers and seaman. The Woodberry Kitchen offers supper Tuesday through Sunday & brunch on the weekends. Find their menu
Ford’s Fish Shack – Location: Ashburn, Leesburg, South Riding, VA – Head out to Loudoun County, Virginia to try Ford’s fresh-off-the-hook seafood. You will be delighted by the selection of fish as well as desserts, including the blueberry or key lime pie. Find the best location for your travel plans
Maydan – Location: 1346 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20009 – At Rose Previte's Michelin star restaurant, the centerpiece of each table is the bread they make in their Maydān's clay ovens. Entering the restaurant, you will be greeted by the scent of roasting meat and favors that can be attributed to restaurant team's travel across the Middle East and North Africa. This is a great place for you and your date to try something a little different. At Maydan you will use your hands or the provided bread as your utensils to enjoy your meal.
Volt – Location: 228 North Market Street, Frederick, Maryland 21701 – Plan a visit to historic Frederick, Maryland, where Executive Chef Bryan Voltaggio’s delicious entreés will provide you with a pop of fresh, local ingredients. The restaurant is housed in a spectacular 19th Century brownstone mansion designed with Victoria elegance mixed with a new age urban style. Browse the menus
Magnolias at the Mill – Location: 198 N 21st St Purcellville, VA 20132 – Take a road trip to the heart of Purcellville, Virginia for great food and drinks at Magnolias at the Mill. The menu is prepared with fresh locally-sourced ingredients ranging from produce to wild game! There is something on the menu for everyone. Find your next favorite dish here.
Kinship – Location: 1015 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 – At chef Eric Ziebold's restaurant guests will find a menu that features dishes that focus on technique, history, ingredient or communal preparations. It's a special place that offers an à la carte menu celebrating a variety of influences that have shaped American cuisine. Check out this great spot in DC for an elegant yet comfortable dinner with your partner.
Location: 1906 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20000 – Drive into downtown DC to visit chef Ryan Ratino’s Bresca. You will find a one-of-a-kind menu of experimental dishes that are constantly evolving in style and methodology. They take garden to table to a higher level by growing all the herbs and floral garnishes for their dishes on the restaurant’s rooftop garden. Check out the menu of unexpected flavors Bresca – here.
Mrs. K's Restaurant & Cellar – Location: 9201 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 – Get in the car and take a road trip to a cozy restaurant in the country with an interesting story. Mrs. K's Toll House Restaurant is located in what was the last operating toll house in Montgomery County. Dinner here will create an unforgettable experience for guests that would like to enjoy their old French, wine cave atmosphere or browse the collection of antiques throughout the house.
The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm – Location: 42461 Lovettsville Road, Lovettsville, Virginia 20180 – Plan a road trip to Lovettsville, VA to experience a meal that will invigorate your senses with the daily changing menu. Chef Tarver creates a relationship between the food grown on the farm and local ingredients from the region in each dish. You and your date will be pleasantly surprised with each course served. Take a look at today’s menu
