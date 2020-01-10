This content is sponsored by Jiffy Lube DC Whether it’s a romantic weekend for two, a few days on the…
Whether it’s a romantic weekend for two, a few days on the slopes with a group of friends or quality time and fun with family, your perfect winter vacation is only a drive away. Escape the bustle of the city and take a trip to one of these amazing winter getaways located in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC.
A 4-hour road trip from the city brings you to an unforgettable winter getaway at the
Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, VA. Indulge in spa treatments, exquisite dining and total relaxation on this 250+ year old homestead. For those looking for adventure, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on the 2,300 acre property. Photo Credit:
Explore all the outdoor fun that winter has to offer at
Wisp Resort, located in the Deep Creek Lake area of Maryland. Enjoy a day of skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing or ride on the popular mountain coaster. With a number of activities and a variety of packages, there’s fun for the whole family at Wisp Resort! Photo credit: Flickr ,
Winter weather won’t keep you from enjoying a swim at Massanutten Resort in Massanutten, VA. With an indoor water park operating year round and skiing, tubing and snowboarding outdoors, there’s all sorts of fun to be had. Try Northern Lights Tubing – a new twist to snow tubing with neon lights and music. And for those looking for a relaxing getaway, the Spa at Massanutten provides the luxury you crave.
Couples, kids and even the dog can experience the fun and luxury of a stay at Salamander Resort in Middleburg, VA. Luxurious amenities, comfort, style, sophisticated dining and lavish spa treats await you. Bring your four-legged family members to this pet friendly resort and discover all the exceptional personalized service that Salamander has to offer.
Experience the rustic charm of a comfortable mountain getaway at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, PA. A range of lodging options offers a variety of comfortable guest rooms, luxurious suites and gorgeous town homes to accommodate any number of guests. Escape from the city and enjoy a family getaway at Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Adventure Headquarter or enjoy a romantic vacation as you take in mountain views in a historic setting – the ultimate backdrop of nature and relaxation.
Head to Canaan Valley Resort in West Virginia and hit the slopes at the highest valley east of the Rocky Mountains. A variety of trails offer slopes for beginner and advanced skiers alike, but non skiers are free to enjoy tubing rides or schedule time to visit the ice rink to watch a figure skating performance. In the lodge you’ll find a restaurant, pool, spa, fitness center and plenty more entertainment in the surrounding area. After a day of excitement on the slopes, there’s still so much more to enjoy at Canaan Valley.
Spend a weekend skiing, snowboarding and tubing alongside stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains at Wintergreen Resort in Wintergreen, VA. Or if you prefer to stay warm, treat yourself to a wide menu of spa services and enjoy an afternoon of pampering. For adult groups, explore Virginia’s beer, hard cider and wine country with custom beer & wine or custom beer & cider tours – a great addition to your winter vacation!
Looking for a chance to unwind and unplug? Savage River Lodge in Frostburg, MD provides the cabin getaway you’ve been dreaming of. With ultimate serenity and limited wi-fi, The Lodge is the perfect place to get away from it all. Escape the city and bring Fido along to stay in one of the pet-friendly cabins, or leave the kids and pets and at home and book a yurt for a romantic vacation for two.
Enjoy beautiful views from the mountaintop village of Snowshoe, West Virginia at Snowshoe Mountain Resort , located on the second highest peak in the state. Aside from the typical skiing and tubing, this resort offers off-road adventure tours, snowmobile tours, Split Rock Pools, an Escape Room, the Big Top (an indoor family fun area) AND a full service spa! With a wide range of activities, shopping and dining options, Snowshoe is bustling with fun and excitement for guests of all ages.
Wintertime activities never stop at the Liberty Mountain Resort in Lynchburg, VA. The Snowflex slopes and Neveplast tubing runs are open during all four seasons, ready for skiers, snowboarders and tubers all year long. Relaxation and rejuvenation don’t stop either – check out the Laventide Salon & Day Spa for massage services, facials, body treatments and hair services.
