Commentary: I turned in my Pentagon credential — not my commitment

After twenty years of covering the U.S. military, I turned in my Pentagon press credential today.

My photo will soon come down from the wall outside the briefing room, where it’s hung among so many much more talented colleagues who’ve chronicled the story of American defense for decades.

That’s all that changes; My commitment to covering the men and women of the U.S. military and the institution they serve remains exactly the same.

The Pentagon has introduced a new policy requiring journalists to sign a memo warning that press credentials can be revoked for “soliciting” even unclassified information that hasn’t been officially cleared for release.

The 17-page document also restricts reporters’ movements inside the building and bars them from holding or obtaining “unauthorized material.” Those who choose not to sign will lose their credentials.

I declined.

That decision wasn’t an act of protest. It was an act of principle. For two decades, my work has depended on trust, accuracy and respect. I’ve never asked anyone to reveal classified information, and no one has ever offered it. What I have done is ask questions, sometimes hard ones. And I’ve listened carefully to those who serve.

That’s how journalism works in a democracy. It’s how the public learns what its military is doing in its name.

I first covered the military as an embedded reporter in 2005, a journey that took me from U.S. bases to Canada, Scotland, Romania, Turkey, Germany, Iraq, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Djibouti. Along the way, I met extraordinary people — soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and civilians who remain friends and trusted sources to this day. They taught me that transparency isn’t a threat to security, it’s a reflection of strength.

WTOP has trusted me to bring those stories home; stories about deployment struggles, family separations, post-combat reintegration and the quiet courage of service members whose names never make headlines. Those experiences, and those voices, are what keep me committed to this work — credential or not.

It’s difficult to see veteran reporters, people who’ve walked those halls every day for decades suddenly told to sign or get out. The Pentagon has always represented, to me, not just power but the ideals behind it: accountability, integrity and public service. Walking those corridors reminded me that the building was designed not to keep people out, but to connect the American military to the citizens it serves.

So yes, I’ll lose a photo on the wall. But I will continue to do what I’ve always done, which is ask questions, seek facts and tell the stories that matter.

Access isn’t a badge, it’s a responsibility. And that responsibility doesn’t end at the Pentagon’s doors.

I surrendered my credential, not my voice.

