The Hunt: What we know about the mass shooting in Sweden

February 5, 2025, 7:53 PM

After 11 people died in the worst mass shooting in Sweden’s history, we’re learning more about what happened and the United States’ concerns about terrorism.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses another case of a lone actor carrying out a deadly mass shooting.

Hans-Jakob Schindler speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about Sweden's deadliest mass shooting.

