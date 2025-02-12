The Hunt: How the Islamic State group regrouped in Somalia

The Washington Post reported this week the Islamic State terror group "has regrouped in Somalia — and has global ambitions."

The Washington Post reported this week that the Islamic State terror group “has regrouped in Somalia — and has global ambitions.”

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, former U.N. coordinator for the U.N.’s al-Qaida, Taliban, ISIS monitoring groups, says this has been in the works since 2021.

Hans-Jakob Schindler speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green to discuss how the expansion of the IS terror group has been in the works since 2021.

