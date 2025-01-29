The Hunt: Here’s what terror groups are trying do in 2025

After a wave of plots and attacks in Europe and the stunning New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, experts think terrorists are growing stronger and more sophisticated.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler said the groups are not hiding their ambition.

Hans-Jakob Schindler speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about how terror groups may try to strike in 2025.

