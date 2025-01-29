Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Here's what…

The Hunt: Here’s what terror groups are trying do in 2025

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 29, 2025, 6:43 PM

After a wave of plots and attacks in Europe and the stunning New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, experts think terrorists are growing stronger and more sophisticated.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler said the groups are not hiding their ambition. 

download audio
Hans-Jakob Schindler speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about how terror groups may try to strike in 2025.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up