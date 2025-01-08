Live Radio
The Hunt: After New Orleans terror attack, US faces ‘challenging’ threat landscape

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 8, 2025, 7:20 PM

A week after the shocking terror attack in New Orleans, security officials across the U.S. are scrambling to determine if other threats are looming in the shadows.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green” Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, said we are in a very troubling time.

Fred Burton, executive director of protective intelligence at Ontic, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about the current threat environment in the U.S. after the New Orleans terror attack.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

