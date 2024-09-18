The Hunt: Why are Hezbollah’s pagers exploding?

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were wounded after pagers they used exploded simultaneously on Tuesday in Lebanon. The militant group blamed the potentially-compromised devices on Israel for the deadly explosions that killed 12.

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were wounded after pagers they used exploded simultaneously on Tuesday in Lebanon. The militant group blamed the potentially-compromised devices on Israel for the deadly explosions that killed 12.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA undercover operative Robert Baer explains why it’s likely happening — and who may be behind it.

Former CIA undercover operative Robert Baer explains the exploding pagers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

