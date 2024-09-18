Live Radio
The Hunt: Why are Hezbollah’s pagers exploding?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 18, 2024, 7:02 PM

Hundreds of Hezbollah members were wounded after pagers they used exploded simultaneously on Tuesday in Lebanon. The militant group blamed the potentially-compromised devices on Israel for the deadly explosions that killed 12.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA undercover operative Robert Baer explains why it’s likely happening — and who may be behind it.

download audio
Former CIA undercover operative Robert Baer explains the exploding pagers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

