The Hunt: Ukraine’s frustration with the West

September 4, 2024, 7:49 PM

As Ukraine carries on its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, Ukrainian officials say it’s not happening fast enough and it needs more Western support.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, said it’s time for the West to understand the urgency Ukraine is facing.

Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries, tells WTOP's J.J. Green about Ukraine's sense of urgency in its war with Russia.

