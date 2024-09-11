The Hunt: The US still has some unfinished business with al-Qaida

Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP's J.J. Green in this week's episode of The Hunt that al-Qaida is training and plotting again.

Wednesday marks 23 years since 3,000 people were killed when terrorists hijacked passenger jets and purposefully crashed them in the worst attack on America in history.

It was planned and carried out by al-Qaida, and while the U.S. has killed its founder, Osama bin Laden, and his successor, Ayman al-Zawahri, the militant group is still active.

On this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said two of al-Qaida’s original members are still out there and evidence suggests the group is training and plotting again.

