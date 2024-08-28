The Hunt: ISIS plays a key role in terror attack in Germany

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack that killed three people and wounded eight more at a crowded festival marking Solingen, Germany's 650th anniversary.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, suggests ISIS on the rise again in Europe and beyond.

Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about ISIS' presence in Europe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

