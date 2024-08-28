Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: ISIS plays…

The Hunt: ISIS plays a key role in terror attack in Germany

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 28, 2024, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Islamic State militant group ISIS has claimed responsibility for a knife attack that killed three people and wounded eight more at a crowded festival marking Solingen, Germany’s 650th anniversary.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, suggests ISIS on the rise again in Europe and beyond.

download audio
Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green about ISIS' presence in Europe.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up