FBI wants you to ‘Take A Beat’ as cases of fraud and scams grow

Responding to a sharp rise in financial fraud and scams, the FBI has launched a nationwide campaign urging the public to resist the pressure and act with caution when it comes to potentially fraudulent offers.

The “Take A Beat” campaign encourages the public to stop and think things over when confronted with suspicious offers or requests before taking any action.

Fraud losses have surged to $1.6 billion between January and May this year, according to recent data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). That’s $300 million more compared to the same period in 2023.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the growing array of tactics scammers use, provide guidance to prevent being victimized and lay out the most effective ways to report fraud.

“Fraud remains one of the most devastating violations the FBI encounters, due to the sheer number of victims and the scale of financial losses,” said Michael D. Nordwall, executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch.

“Fraud can cause significant emotional and sometimes physical harm. Our campaign aims to take a whole-of-community approach to prevention by encouraging people to talk openly about potential scams and reporting them,” he added.

“One of the most common tactics scammers employ is a false sense of urgency or isolation. They may try to instill trust, induce empathy, or fear, or promise monetary gains, companionship, or employment opportunities — all to lure victims into immediate action,” the FBI said in a statement announcing the “Take A Beat” campaign.

The campaign suggests that those who suspect fraud should take several steps to avoid being victimized:

Protect Your Identity: If your device or account is compromised, immediately contact your financial institutions to secure your accounts and monitor for unusual activity.

If your device or account is compromised, immediately contact your financial institutions to secure your accounts and monitor for unusual activity. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Exercise caution with unsolicited phone calls, mailings, or door-to-door services.

Exercise caution with unsolicited phone calls, mailings, or door-to-door services. Verify Information: Look up contact details for unknown sources and verify the legitimacy of businesses through reputable websites, such as the Better Business Bureau. Research online reviews and warnings about potential scams.

Look up contact details for unknown sources and verify the legitimacy of businesses through reputable websites, such as the Better Business Bureau. Research online reviews and warnings about potential scams. Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information: Never provide personal information, money, checks, gift cards or wire details to unverified individuals or businesses.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a scam or fraud, is encouraged to report it to the FBI immediately. Victims can contact their local FBI office or submit a complaint through IC3.gov.

Those reporting scams are reminded to document all relevant information, including the name of the scammer, contact methods, payment details and a detailed account of their interactions.

For more information on common frauds and scams and how to stay informed, visit the FBI’s official website.

