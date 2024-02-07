Live Radio
The Hunt: US drone strike kills terror leader in Iraq

February 7, 2024, 7:09 PM

Civil defense members gather at the site of a burned vehicle targeted by a U.S. drone strike in east Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green talks with Dimitri Sotis about a U.S. drone strike that killed a terrorist leader in Iraq.

The U.S. has conducted a drone strike in Iraq, killing the leader of a terror group that had been attacking U.S. forces. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” he discusses what happened with WTOP News anchor Dimitri Sotis.

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

