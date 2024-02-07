The Hunt: US drone strike kills terror leader in Iraq

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," he discusses a U.S. drone strike that killed a terrorist leader in Iraq.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green talks with Dimitri Sotis about a U.S. drone strike that killed a terrorist leader in Iraq.

The U.S. has conducted a drone strike in Iraq, killing the leader of a terror group that had been attacking U.S. forces. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” he discusses what happened with WTOP News anchor Dimitri Sotis.

