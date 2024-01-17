The Hunt: What does re-designating Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization really mean?

In this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green", Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the U.S. re-designating Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization is long overdue — but may not go far enough.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

What the move by the US means

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the U.S. re-designating Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization is long overdue — but may not go far enough.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.