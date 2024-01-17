Live Radio
The Hunt: What does re-designating Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization really mean?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 17, 2024, 7:02 PM

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the U.S. re-designating Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist organization is long overdue — but may not go far enough.

