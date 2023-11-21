The Hunt: Hostages and hospitals in the spotlight in Gaza

As hostage releases are being organized, hospitals in Gaza are under scrutiny. In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green, Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, says they made a big discovery underneath the Al-Shifa hospital.

Listen now to WTOP News

As hostage releases are being organized, hospitals in Gaza are under scrutiny. In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green,” Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, says they made a big discovery underneath the Al-Shifa hospital.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, with the Israel Defense Forces, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.