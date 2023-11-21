Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Hostages and…

The Hunt: Hostages and hospitals in the spotlight in Gaza

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 21, 2023, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As hostage releases are being organized, hospitals in Gaza are under scrutiny. In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent JJ Green,”  Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, says they made a big discovery underneath the Al-Shifa hospital.

download audio
Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, with the Israel Defense Forces, speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

j | jj green
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up