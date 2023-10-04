The Hunt: Coastal terrorism expansion spreading across Africa’s interior

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, is warning that what’s brewing inside Africa is trouble for the U.S.

Security officials from around the world are meeting in Luanda, Angola, to address deep concerns about growing terrorism in Africa.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, is warning that what’s brewing inside Africa is trouble for the U.S.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

What does growing terrorism in Africa mean for the U.S.?

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.