The Hunt: Coastal terrorism expansion spreading across Africa’s interior

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 4, 2023, 6:20 PM

Security officials from around the world are meeting in Luanda, Angola, to address deep concerns about growing terrorism in Africa.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, is warning that what’s brewing inside Africa is trouble for the U.S.

What does growing terrorism in Africa mean for the U.S.?

