The Hunt: UK to label the Wagner mercenary group a terrorist organization

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green", Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, talks about the impact of a move to label the Wagner mercenary group a terrorist organization.

Listen now to WTOP News

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, talks about the impact of a move to label the Wagner mercenary group a terrorist organization.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Why is the UK labeling the Wagner mercenary group a terrorist organization?

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.