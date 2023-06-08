The Hunt: ISIS remains a major threat despite no longer making big headlines

In this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains why ISIS is still a major threat even though it hasn't been making big headlines.

Listen now to WTOP News

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains why ISIS is still a major threat even though it hasn’t been making big headlines.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

ISIS is still a major threat despite no longer making big headlines

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.