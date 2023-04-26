2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
The Hunt: China gets involved in Middle East peace efforts

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 26, 2023, 7:46 PM

Against the backdrop of rising terrorism and tension, China is now trying to negotiate peace in the Middle East.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said this is not a strong endorsement of U.S. influence in the region.

Why China is trying to broker peace in the Middle East

