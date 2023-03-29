The Hunt: ISIS fighters bribe their way out of prison

Months ago, when devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, another major development took place.

Months ago, when devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, another major development took place. A number of ISIS fighters were able to bribe their way, using U.S. dollars, out of prisons in the region.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler says the money they used to escape likely came from a fund, via a refugee camp, left over from the now-defunct ISIS caliphate.

