RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: FBI focuses…

The Hunt: FBI focuses on the evolution of terrorism

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 7:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green”, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate says the terrorism problem has worsened in the last year.

download audio
FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate talks about efforts to fight terrorism.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up