In this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA analyst who now represents Virginia’s 7th District, says the U.S. now faces a “dispersed risk” of terrorism.
