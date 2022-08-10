The Hunt: The terrorism threat after the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

In this week's episode of "The Hunt," Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, tells WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green that the U.S. now faces a "dispersed risk" of terrorism.

The leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a U.S. drone strike late last month in Afghanistan. In this week's episode of "The Hunt" with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA analyst who now represents Virginia's 7th District, says the U.S. now faces a "dispersed risk" of terrorism.

