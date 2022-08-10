WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
The Hunt: The terrorism threat after the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 10, 2022, 6:21 PM

The leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in a U.S. drone strike late last month in Afghanistan.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA analyst who now represents Virginia’s 7th District, says the U.S. now faces a “dispersed risk” of terrorism.

August 10, 2022 | (Jack Pointer)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

