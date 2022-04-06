The Hunt: Al Qaida Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri resurfaces

On this week’s edition of "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said Ayman Al- Zawahiri left clues to his whereabouts.

Al Qaida has not given up the ambition to again do international terrorist attacks, Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says

