The Hunt: Russian agents…

The Hunt: Russian agents seek to kidnap Ukrainian leaders

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 7:46 PM

On this edition of “The Hunt With WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired Col. Jeff McCausland, a CBS News military consultant, discusses how Ukraine’s security services can protect its leaders.

Retired Col. Jeff McCausland on protecting leadership and Ukrainian counteroperations

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

