The Hunt: Cyberattacks, physical harm Americans could encounter

On this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler Sr., director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses concerns about possible cyberattacks and physical harm Americans could encounter.

Listen now to WTOP News

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler Sr., director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses concerns about possible cyberattacks and physical harm Americans could encounter.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

'Hybrid warfare is how they compensate,' which includes cyberattacks, large-scale mis- and disinformation

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.