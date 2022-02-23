CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC releases new mask guidelines | MCPS changes mask requirements for athletic season | Fairfax schools updates mask guidance | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
The Hunt: Cyberattacks, physical harm Americans could encounter

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 7:49 PM

On this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler Sr., director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses concerns about possible cyberattacks and physical harm Americans could encounter.

'Hybrid warfare is how they compensate,' which includes cyberattacks, large-scale mis- and disinformation

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

