ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: a year…

The Hunt: a year after the Capitol riot

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 5, 2022, 8:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Where does the investigation into what happened last year on Jan. 6 stand?

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the Justice Department’s progress.

download audio
Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Justice Department's progress on the Jan. 6 riot

More on the Jan. 6 insurrection

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Survey: Tell us about your BlackBerry memories

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up