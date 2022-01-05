The Hunt: a year after the Capitol riot

Where does the investigation into what happened last year on Jan. 6 stand? Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the progress on this week's "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green."
Where does the investigation into what happened last year on Jan. 6 stand?
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the Justice Department’s progress.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Justice Department's progress on the Jan. 6 riot
More on the Jan. 6 insurrection
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.