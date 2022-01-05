The Hunt: a year after the Capitol riot

Where does the investigation into what happened last year on Jan. 6 stand? Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the progress on this week's "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green."

Listen now to WTOP News

Where does the investigation into what happened last year on Jan. 6 stand?

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Attorney General Merrick Garland lays out the Justice Department’s progress.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Justice Department's progress on the Jan. 6 riot

More on the Jan. 6 insurrection

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.