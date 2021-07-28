The Hunt: FBI taking conspiracy theory about Trump’s return to power seriously

Concerns have come up that more violence may happen as a conspiracy theory looms that President Donald Trump will return to power. WTOP's J.J. Green talks with a retired FBI agent.

Retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor on the conspiracy theory over Trump's return to power

Congress held its first hearing this week to try to sort out what happened on Jan. 6. As it was happening, concerns came up that more violence may happen — as soon as next month.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Tom O’Connor, a retired FBI Agent, now with Fed Squared Consulting, discussed the ramifications of a conspiracy theory that suggests former President Donald Trump will again assume the presidency in August.

