The Hunt: FBI taking conspiracy theory about Trump’s return to power seriously

Congress held its first hearing this week to try to sort out what happened on Jan. 6. As it was happening, concerns came up that more violence may happen — as soon as next month.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Tom O’Connor, a retired FBI Agent, now with Fed Squared Consulting, discussed the ramifications of a conspiracy theory that suggests former President Donald Trump will again assume the presidency in August.
