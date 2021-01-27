The Hunt: DHS warns more political violence may be coming

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a bulletin warning of possible attacks in the coming months by domestic extremists still angry about the presidential election.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler said this is a significant threat.

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on the potential terror threats this year

