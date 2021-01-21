CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
The Hunt: Authorities are tracking people who threaten to harm US officials

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

January 21, 2021, 6:56 PM

Extremists have made some very serious threats against the lives of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” A.T. Smith, former deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service, says finding those making the threats is more difficult because of technology.

