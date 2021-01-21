The Hunt: Authorities are tracking people who threaten to harm US officials J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

A former deputy director of the Secret Service tells J.J. Green that tracking down extremists threatening to harm top U.S. officials may be difficult.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Jan. 21, 2021 (J.J. Green) Extremists have made some very serious threats against the lives of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” A.T. Smith, former deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service, says finding those making the threats is more difficult because of technology.

