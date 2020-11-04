ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Attack in…

The Hunt: Attack in Austria’s Vienna

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

November 4, 2020, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A lone gunman, allegedly connected to ISIS, killed four people in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 2, raising concerns of a new terror wave in Europe.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the attack and the suspect’s connections.

download audio
The Hunt -- Nov. 4, 2020 (WTOP's J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Results from Maryland's Congressional races

Rules for federal court procedure are written by almost all white men

Results from Virginia's Congressional races

DoD's Space Development Agency shows how fast the FAR can be

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up