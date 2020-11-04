The Hunt: Attack in Austria’s Vienna J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

On this week's episode of "The Hunt," WTOP's J.J. Green discusses the recent attack in Vienna, Austria, with a counterterrorism expert.

A lone gunman, allegedly connected to ISIS, killed four people in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 2, raising concerns of a new terror wave in Europe. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the attack and the suspect’s connections. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt -- Nov. 4, 2020 (WTOP's J.J. Green)

