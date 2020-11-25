COLORS Podcast: Racism declared a public health crisis in Florida county

Betsy Benac, former chair of the Manatee County Commission, said the Florida county recently approved a controversial proclamation declaring that racism is a public health crisis.

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green, Betsy Benac, former chair of the Manatee County Commission, said they recently approved a controversial proclamation declaring that racism is a public health crisis.

Benac said lack of health services, problems with medical diagnoses and COVID-19 comorbidities are key factors supporting the controversial proclamation.

