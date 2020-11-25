HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
COLORS Podcast: Racism declared a public health crisis in Florida county

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

November 25, 2020, 7:27 PM

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green, Betsy Benac, former chair of the Manatee County Commission, said they recently approved a controversial proclamation declaring that racism is a public health crisis.

Benac said lack of health services, problems with medical diagnoses and COVID-19 comorbidities are key factors supporting the controversial proclamation.

Previous guests on COLORS include Michael Grinston, the Sergeant Major of the Army, Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at The Washington Post, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ernie Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine, James Brown of CBS Sports, Sports Columnist Christine Brennan, Sindy Benavides, CEO of the League of Latin American Citizens.

All episodes of COLORS are available on Apple Podcasts, Podcast One, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

